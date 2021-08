Journalism Chops And Receptionist Charm Will Get You A Job And Home In West Virginia A newspaper in Sisterville, W.Va., is looking for a new reporter. The job comes with free lodging in a historic hotel, as long as the candidate is willing to staff the front desk a few times a week.

