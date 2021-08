Gymnast Rebeca Andrade Won Gold For Brazil, And Became A National Hero Brazilians are desperate for heroes right now, and it looks like they have found one: Rebeca Andrade is the first Brazilian to win an Olympic medal for gymnastics.

Gymnast Rebeca Andrade Won Gold For Brazil, And Became A National Hero Brazilians are desperate for heroes right now, and it looks like they have found one: Rebeca Andrade is the first Brazilian to win an Olympic medal for gymnastics.