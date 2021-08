The Delta Variant Forces The Trajectory Of The Pandemic Up Sharply The latest coronavirus surge is ratcheting up fears about the toll, and intensifying pressure to get more people vaccinated, wearing masks and perhaps start offering booster shots.

