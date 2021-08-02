A Unique Mansion Is Being Sold In Dallas For Nearly $1 Million

The house looks normal from the outside, but there's a catch — it has no bedrooms or kitchen. The North Dallas home was originally built to be an electric switching center.

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. A mansion is being sold in Dallas, Texas, for almost a million bucks. It looks normal from the outside, but there's a catch. It has no bedrooms or kitchen. The North Dallas home was originally built to be an electric switching center. What you can use it for now is really anyone's guess. The real estate agent says he's received calls about using it a school or data center. Or he says you can use it as a home base in case of a zombie apocalypse. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.