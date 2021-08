Long Distance Runners May Enjoy A Luxury Ultramarathon In Scotland Entrants spend four days running 120 miles, so a bit more than a marathon per day. At night they are glamping — luxury camping with butlers, spa pools and Michelin-star chefs. The entry fee: $20,000.

