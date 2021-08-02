Accessibility links
Who Are The Unvaccinated? : 1A Covid-19 is surging in largely unvaccinated parts of the country. Parts of the South are being hit especially hard by the Delta variant.

But the danger has been slow to translate into policy or action.

What will it take to get the unvaccinated vaccinated? We speak to two doctors living and working in places with some of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

Who Are The Unvaccinated?

Registered nurse Darryl Hana prepares a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a three-day vaccination clinic at Providence Wilmington Wellness and Activity Center in Wilmington, California. Mario Tama/Getty Images

But the danger has been slow to translate into policy or action. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said that it's "time to start blaming the unvaccinated." Alabama has the lowest vaccination rate in the country.

Placing that blame is certainly attractive for many vaccinated Americans who want life to go back to normal, but finding a group to blame is tricky, if not impossible.

What will it take to get the unvaccinated vaccinated? We speak to two doctors living and working in places with some of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

Dr. Rachael Lee and Dr. Dawn Marcelle join us for the conversation.

