All Eyes Are On USA Olympian Gwen Berry After She Defied The Ban On Podium Protests Hammer thrower Gwen Berry is arguably the most outspoken Team USA athlete on social justice, posting a video accusing the International Olympic Committee of taking advantage of athletes to make money.

Sports All Eyes Are On USA Olympian Gwen Berry After She Defied The Ban On Podium Protests All Eyes Are On USA Olympian Gwen Berry After She Defied The Ban On Podium Protests Listen · 4:11 4:11 Hammer thrower Gwen Berry is arguably the most outspoken Team USA athlete on social justice, posting a video accusing the International Olympic Committee of taking advantage of athletes to make money. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor