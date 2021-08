Reddit Can Be More Helpful Than Facebook's Own Customer Service For Hacked Accounts When Facebook accounts get hacked, users are often left locked out of their accounts because of the company's lack of customer service. Many are turning to Reddit and other online forums to swap tips.

