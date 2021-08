A Belarusian Sprinter Has Been Offered Asylum In Poland After Refusing To Return Home Belarusian athlete Kristina Timanovskaya, who refused to return home from the Tokyo Olympics after a dispute with her coaches, has now been offered refuge in Poland.

