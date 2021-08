Remembering Ruth Pearl, Mother Of Slain Journalist Daniel Pearl Daniel Pearl was reporting on terrorism when he was kidnapped and beheaded in Pakistan. His mother, Ruth Pearl, spent years turning her grief into something positive. She died July 20 at age 85.

Obituaries Remembering Ruth Pearl, Mother Of Slain Journalist Daniel Pearl Listen · 2:19 Daniel Pearl was reporting on terrorism when he was kidnapped and beheaded in Pakistan. His mother, Ruth Pearl, spent years turning her grief into something positive. She died July 20 at age 85.