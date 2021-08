Breakthrough COVID-19 Infections Are Rare, But Delta Poses Risks To Vaccinated People Breakthrough COVID-19 infections are still quite rare, but scientists are now learning more about the risks posed by the delta variant to people who are vaccinated.

