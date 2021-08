How The Mounting Tension In Afghanistan Is Playing Out For Neighboring Pakistan As neighboring Afghanistan plunges further into conflict, Pakistani officials fear fighting and refugees will surge across the border. Many in Pakistan welcome the Taliban's attempts to wrest Kabul.

Middle East How The Mounting Tension In Afghanistan Is Playing Out For Neighboring Pakistan How The Mounting Tension In Afghanistan Is Playing Out For Neighboring Pakistan Listen · 4:28 4:28 As neighboring Afghanistan plunges further into conflict, Pakistani officials fear fighting and refugees will surge across the border. Many in Pakistan welcome the Taliban's attempts to wrest Kabul. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor