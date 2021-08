These Olympics May Feel Like Less Of A Blockbuster Than Past Games. Here's Why A look at the viewing experience of this year's Olympic games, including its production and ratings as it streamed on both live TV and NBC's Peacock service.

Television These Olympics May Feel Like Less Of A Blockbuster Than Past Games. Here's Why These Olympics May Feel Like Less Of A Blockbuster Than Past Games. Here's Why Audio will be available later today. A look at the viewing experience of this year's Olympic games, including its production and ratings as it streamed on both live TV and NBC's Peacock service. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor