The College Football Landscape Is Going To Look Vastly Different Come 2025 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Nicole Auerbach, senior writer for The Athletic, about the realignment of athletic conferences and what this means for the future of college football.

Sports The College Football Landscape Is Going To Look Vastly Different Come 2025 The College Football Landscape Is Going To Look Vastly Different Come 2025 Listen · 3:48 3:48 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Nicole Auerbach, senior writer for The Athletic, about the realignment of athletic conferences and what this means for the future of college football. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor