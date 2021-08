Lil Nas X Embraces Black Queer Sexuality — And Becomes An 'Industry Baby' NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with New York Times writer Jazmine Hughes about the unique pop stardom Lil Nas X is creating for himself.

Music Lil Nas X Embraces Black Queer Sexuality — And Becomes An 'Industry Baby' Lil Nas X Embraces Black Queer Sexuality — And Becomes An 'Industry Baby' Listen · 7:30 7:30 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with New York Times writer Jazmine Hughes about the unique pop stardom Lil Nas X is creating for himself. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor