Emmy-nominated Tracee Ellis Ross On 'Black-ish' And Black Joy : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders Tracee Ellis Ross won a Golden Globe in 2017 for her role on ABC's Black-ish. She's also been nominated five times for that role at the Emmys. In this chat from July 2020, she and Sam discuss her Black-ish role, sharing her singing from The High Note with mom Diana Ross, and portraying Black joy on screen.

You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.

Tracee Ellis Ross On Playing A 'Thriving, Not Surviving' Character On 'Black-ish'

Tracee Ellis Ross won a Golden Globe for her role as Rainbow Johnson on ABC's Black-ish. She's now nominated a fifth time for an Emmy for her role as well. Kwaku Alston/ABC via Getty Images hide caption

Tracee Ellis Ross won a Golden Globe in 2017 for her role on ABC's Black-ish. She's now nominated for a fifth time for that role at the Emmys. In this chat from July 2020, she and Sam discuss her Black-ish role and pushing back against portraying stereotypes on-screen. She also talks about the first time her mom heard her singing in the film The High Note and what her haircare line, Pattern Beauty, means for her overall mission in life.

This episode was produced by Anjuli Sastry and edited by Jordana Hochman and Muthoni Muturi.