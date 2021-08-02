Tracee Ellis Ross On Playing A 'Thriving, Not Surviving' Character On 'Black-ish'

Tracee Ellis Ross won a Golden Globe in 2017 for her role on ABC's Black-ish. She's now nominated for a fifth time for that role at the Emmys. In this chat from July 2020, she and Sam discuss her Black-ish role and pushing back against portraying stereotypes on-screen. She also talks about the first time her mom heard her singing in the film The High Note and what her haircare line, Pattern Beauty, means for her overall mission in life.

