Health Some Florida Hospitals Report More Patients Than At Any Point In The Pandemic Some Florida Hospitals Report More Patients Than At Any Point In The Pandemic Listen · 4:32 4:32 Florida leads the nation in COVID-19 infections and has seen a seven-fold increase of cases in the past six weeks. Hospitals say they're seeing more young people than before, some with severe cases.