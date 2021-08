Pennsylvania Swing District Expresses Concern About Inflation Voters in the swing district of Northampton County in the eastern part of the state talk about their concerns over inflation and the job market, and how the Biden White House is tackling the economy.

Politics Pennsylvania Swing District Expresses Concern About Inflation Pennsylvania Swing District Expresses Concern About Inflation Listen · 7:24 7:24 Voters in the swing district of Northampton County in the eastern part of the state talk about their concerns over inflation and the job market, and how the Biden White House is tackling the economy. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor