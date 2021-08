Bacon And Eggs May Grow Harder To Find In California Restaurants Next Year A new law will mandate more living space for pigs, chickens and veal calves. Egg and veal producers say they'll comply. Most pork producers in Iowa, say they can't. They may lose California's market.

Animals Bacon And Eggs May Grow Harder To Find In California Restaurants Next Year Bacon And Eggs May Grow Harder To Find In California Restaurants Next Year Listen · 0:27 0:27 A new law will mandate more living space for pigs, chickens and veal calves. Egg and veal producers say they'll comply. Most pork producers in Iowa, say they can't. They may lose California's market. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor