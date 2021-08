'Until Justice Be Done,' Examines Northern Free States So-Called Black Laws NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to historian Kate Masur about how northern states tried to avoid Black migration in the years before the Civil War.

Author Interviews 'Until Justice Be Done,' Examines Northern Free States So-Called Black Laws 'Until Justice Be Done,' Examines Northern Free States So-Called Black Laws Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to historian Kate Masur about how northern states tried to avoid Black migration in the years before the Civil War. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor