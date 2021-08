6-Time Gold Medalist Allyson Felix Helps Create Child-Care Grant For Female Athletes A new grant is helping Olympians and Paralympians pay for child care while they compete in Tokyo. The $200,000 child-care grant is from the Women's Sports Foundation and clothing maker Athleta.

6-Time Gold Medalist Allyson Felix Helps Create Child-Care Grant For Female Athletes

A new grant is helping Olympians and Paralympians pay for child care while they compete in Tokyo. The $200,000 child-care grant is from the Women's Sports Foundation and clothing maker Athleta.