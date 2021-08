Remembering Charles Connor, The Longtime Drummer For Little Richard Seminal rock 'n' roll drummer Charles Connor died on Saturday, according to his daughter. He was 86. Connor played with Little Richard, Sam Cooke, James Brown and many others.

