Gymnast Simone Biles Takes Bronze In A Triumphant Return On The Balance Beam Biles returned to Olympic competition, winning bronze in the individual balance beam. China's Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing won gold and silver. American Sunisa Lee placed fifth.

Sports Gymnast Simone Biles Takes Bronze In A Triumphant Return On The Balance Beam Gymnast Simone Biles Takes Bronze In A Triumphant Return On The Balance Beam Listen · 3:39 3:39 Biles returned to Olympic competition, winning bronze in the individual balance beam. China's Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing won gold and silver. American Sunisa Lee placed fifth. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor