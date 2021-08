Cat Runs Around The Field At Yankee Stadium To The Delight Of Fans The cat was a welcome distraction for Yankee fans while their team was losing the game by six runs. The speedy cat evaded the grounds crew before finally being corralled in left field.

Cat Runs Around The Field At Yankee Stadium To The Delight Of Fans

The cat was a welcome distraction for Yankee fans while their team was losing the game by six runs. The speedy cat evaded the grounds crew before finally being corralled in left field.