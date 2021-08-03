Accessibility links
Health

NYC Becomes Largest U.S. City To Require Proof Of Vaccination For Indoor Activities

Masked kitchen workers pass finished plates of food to a server at Claro restaurant on February 12, 2021 in New York City. Scott Heins/Getty Images

Masked kitchen workers pass finished plates of food to a server at Claro restaurant on February 12, 2021 in New York City.

New York City will require workers and patrons at indoor businesses to show proof of vaccination starting on September 13, becoming the first major U.S. city to take such action amid a surge of new cases nationwide driven by the highly transmissible delta variant.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the new mandate on Tuesday, saying it will apply to indoor dining, gyms and entertainment venues.

The mayor said New York was the first major city in the U.S. to issue such a mandate.

"You want to enjoy everything great this summer in New York City? Go get vaccinated," de Blasio said.