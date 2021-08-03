Accessibility links
Louisiana's Current COVID-19 Surge Is Its Worst Yet The state's top medical official says Louisiana went from its lowest to highest-ever number of cases and hospitalizations in just four weeks, and the surge doesn't show signs of slowing.
Special Series

Morning Edition Live Blog

Louisiana's Current COVID-19 Surge Is Its Worst Yet

Enlarge this image

Lisa Chestang, a paramedic from Mobile, Ala., recites the Pledge of Allegiance with nearly three dozen healthcare workers who arrived from around the country to help supplement the staff at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, La., on Monday. Ted Jackson/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Ted Jackson/AP

Lisa Chestang, a paramedic from Mobile, Ala., recites the Pledge of Allegiance with nearly three dozen healthcare workers who arrived from around the country to help supplement the staff at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, La., on Monday.

Ted Jackson/AP

In Louisiana, which now has the country's highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered an indoor mask mandate and offered a stark warning Monday:

"Nobody should be laboring under the misapprehension that this is just another surge," he said. "We've already had three of these. This is the worst one we've had thus far."

Dr. Joseph Kanter, an emergency room doctor and the top medical official of Louisiana's health department, spoke with Morning Edition about the increasingly dire situation. Listen to the full interview.

There's Vaccine Drama In Arkansas, Where Rates Are Low And Everyone Has An Opinion

Shots - Health News

There's Vaccine Drama In Arkansas, Where Rates Are Low And Everyone Has An Opinion

Delta changed the game. Kanter says the state went from its lowest to highest-ever number of cases and hospitalizations in just four weeks, and the surge doesn't show signs of slowing.

Hospitals have "never been busier." "We're on track today, short of a divine intervention, to exceed the peak, at any point prior in the pandemic, of the number of hospitalized COVID patients," Kanter says. Large hospital systems have had to cancel procedures and decline patient transfers, and he's heard stories of patients sitting in emergency rooms for four or five days while teams try, unsuccessfully, to find them a bed.

Louisiana Congressman-Elect Dies From COVID-19

Obituaries

Louisiana Congressman-Elect Dies From COVID-19

There's a staffing shortage. Many nurses have taken time off, pursued nonclinical jobs or gone back to school after a challenging year. Hospitals are struggling to recruit and retain new nurses, and have had to call in federal disaster assistance medical teams — what Kanter calls a "drastic move" that typically only follows natural disasters.

Vaccines have a new sense of urgency. Only about 37% of Louisiana residents are fully vaccinated. Up until now, Kanter says, there was a sense that a lot of people would get the jab at some point, just not yet. But it's a small state, and many people now know others who are getting sick — and they're scared. The rate of vaccinations has increased fourfold over the past two weeks, and yesterday alone saw 11,000 people opting to begin their vaccine series. He adds: "I guarantee each one of them would rather have done it five weeks ago."

This story originally appeared on the Morning Edition live blog.

Special Series

Morning Edition Live Blog