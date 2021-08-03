A Pentagon Police Officer Has Been Killed

A police officer has been killed in a violent incident near the Pentagon transit center in Virginia, a law enforcement official tells NPR.

Pentagon police have not confirmed the officer's death, but Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) said on Twitter that a Pentagon police officer was killed "in a senseless act of violence," and offered his condolences to the officer's family. Authorities have released few details about Tuesday's incident.

The chief of the Pentagon police, Woodrow Kusse, confirmed that a Pentagon police officer was attacked on a bus platform at 10:37 a.m. local time. Gunfire was exchanged, Kusse said at a Pentagon press briefing, and there were several casualties. Kusse added that the scene is secure, and the FBI is leading the investigation, which he said was standard process.

"The scene is safe and secure on the Pentagon reservation," Kusse said in a briefing this afternoon. He added that authorities are not actively looking for another suspect at this time.

Kusse also said it was premature to determine whether the attack was a terrorist incident.

Department of Defense Press Secretary John Kirby said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was at the White House when the incident occurred.