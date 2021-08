More People Seek COVID-19 Shots In Louisiana As Cases Rise NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Dr. John Heaton of Louisiana Children's Medical Center about the uptick in vaccinations in the state amid a surge in coronavirus infections.

Health More People Seek COVID-19 Shots In Louisiana As Cases Rise More People Seek COVID-19 Shots In Louisiana As Cases Rise Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Dr. John Heaton of Louisiana Children's Medical Center about the uptick in vaccinations in the state amid a surge in coronavirus infections. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor