National Security 'They Should Never Die In Vain': El Paso Honors Victims On Shooting Anniversary 'They Should Never Die In Vain': El Paso Honors Victims On Shooting Anniversary Audio will be available later today. El Paso, Texas, is remembering the 23 people killed during a mass shooting at a Walmart on this day in 2019. The alleged gunman said online that he wanted to stop the "Hispanic invasion" of the state.