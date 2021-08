Accuser's Attorney Reacts To State Report On Gov. Cuomo's Sexual Harassment NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Debra Katz, an attorney representing Charlotte Bennett who is a former executive assistant of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

National Accuser's Attorney Reacts To State Report On Gov. Cuomo's Sexual Harassment Accuser's Attorney Reacts To State Report On Gov. Cuomo's Sexual Harassment Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Debra Katz, an attorney representing Charlotte Bennett who is a former executive assistant of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor