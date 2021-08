Coronavirus Outbreaks Across China Are Causing Lockdowns And Travel Controls The fast-spreading delta variant has led to small coronavirus outbreaks across China. It also means lockdowns and mass testing and that travel controls are back.

Global Health Coronavirus Outbreaks Across China Are Causing Lockdowns And Travel Controls Coronavirus Outbreaks Across China Are Causing Lockdowns And Travel Controls Audio will be available later today. The fast-spreading delta variant has led to small coronavirus outbreaks across China. It also means lockdowns and mass testing and that travel controls are back. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor