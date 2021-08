Olympics-Level Skateboarding Isn't All 13-Year-Old Sky Brown Can Do Skateboarding's youngest Olympian is 13-year-old Brit Sky Brown. Not only is she a skater, she's been on "Dancing with the Stars," recorded a song and music video, and wrote a book about girl power.

Sports Olympics-Level Skateboarding Isn't All 13-Year-Old Sky Brown Can Do Olympics-Level Skateboarding Isn't All 13-Year-Old Sky Brown Can Do Audio will be available later today. Skateboarding's youngest Olympian is 13-year-old Brit Sky Brown. Not only is she a skater, she's been on "Dancing with the Stars," recorded a song and music video, and wrote a book about girl power. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor