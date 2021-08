Alexander Vindman Discusses Testifying On The Central Phone Call In Trump Impeachment NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman about his memoir Here, Right Matters: An American Story, which describes his role in the impeachment of former President Trump.

Author Interviews Alexander Vindman Discusses Testifying On The Central Phone Call In Trump Impeachment Alexander Vindman Discusses Testifying On The Central Phone Call In Trump Impeachment Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman about his memoir Here, Right Matters: An American Story, which describes his role in the impeachment of former President Trump. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor