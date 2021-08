Biden Talks About Global COVID-19 Plan President Biden gave remarks about how he plans to make good on his pledge to make the United States the arsenal of COVID-19 vaccines for the world.

Politics Biden Talks About Global COVID-19 Plan President Biden gave remarks about how he plans to make good on his pledge to make the United States the arsenal of COVID-19 vaccines for the world.