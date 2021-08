Ghana's Proposed Bill Would Make Same-Sex Affection Punishable By Years Of Prison In Ghana, same-sex relationships have been illegal for decades. A proposed bill threatens to tighten restrictions even further, making displays of same-sex affection punishable by years in prison.

