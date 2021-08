Badly Needed Doctors In Myanmar Are Being Hunted By Military For Opposing Coup Myanmar is reeling under a new wave of COVID-19 infections. The health care system has all but collapsed as badly needed doctors are hunted by the military for their opposition to the Feb. 1 coup.

Asia Badly Needed Doctors In Myanmar Are Being Hunted By Military For Opposing Coup Badly Needed Doctors In Myanmar Are Being Hunted By Military For Opposing Coup Listen · 3:54 3:54 Myanmar is reeling under a new wave of COVID-19 infections. The health care system has all but collapsed as badly needed doctors are hunted by the military for their opposition to the Feb. 1 coup. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor