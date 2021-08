News Brief: Cuomo Says He Won't Resign, New Eviction Moratorium, NYC Mandate New York Gov. Cuomo is pressed to resign after a harassment investigation. The Biden administration takes steps to try to stop a wave of evictions. And, New York City issues a vaccine mandate.

Law News Brief: Cuomo Says He Won't Resign, New Eviction Moratorium, NYC Mandate News Brief: Cuomo Says He Won't Resign, New Eviction Moratorium, NYC Mandate Listen · 11:10 11:10 New York Gov. Cuomo is pressed to resign after a harassment investigation. The Biden administration takes steps to try to stop a wave of evictions. And, New York City issues a vaccine mandate. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor