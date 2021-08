The Delta Variant Forces U.S. Automakers To Revisit Mask Mandates Detroit automakers lifted their mask mandates for fully vaccinated workers just a few weeks ago. But starting Wednesday, masks are required again at all Ford, GM and Stellantis facilities.

