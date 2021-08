Shontel Brown Edges Out Nina Turner In Ohio Democratic U.S. House Primary Shontel Brown will next face Laverne Gore, who won the GOP primary. The winner will replace former Rep. Marcia Fudge, who now heads the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Shontel Brown Edges Out Nina Turner In Ohio Democratic U.S. House Primary Shontel Brown Edges Out Nina Turner In Ohio Democratic U.S. House Primary Listen · 1:47 1:47 Shontel Brown will next face Laverne Gore, who won the GOP primary. The winner will replace former Rep. Marcia Fudge, who now heads the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor