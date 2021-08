The Bootleg Fire Gets Help From Firefighters From Alaska To Puerto Rico The Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon has burned more than 400,000 acres over the last month. Front-line firefighters say they are finally beginning to get the blaze under control.

