New Jersey Parents Add Identical Triplets To Their Family

Medical experts say the odds of having identical triplets are about one in 200 million. Babies Anastasia, Olivia and Nadia were delivered safely, and are at home with their two older sisters.

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. They say all good things come in threes. And that was especially true for New Jersey parents who gave birth to identical triplets, which is incredibly rare. Medical experts say the odds of having identical triplets are about 1 in 200 million. Pregnancy is also very risky. But thankfully, babies Anastasia, Olivia and Nadia - great names, by the way - were delivered safely and are currently at home with their two older sisters. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.