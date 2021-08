New Jersey Parents Add Identical Triplets To Their Family Medical experts say the odds of having identical triplets are about one in 200 million. Babies Anastasia, Olivia and Nadia were delivered safely, and are at home with their two older sisters.

NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor