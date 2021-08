U.S. Schools Aim To Lure Foreign Students Back Who Shied Away During The Pandemic U.S. colleges and universities saw a 20% drop in the number of foreign students due to the pandemic. Though enrollment numbers are rebounding, it is posing a big problem for colleges.

Education
Listen · 3:51