Sirius/XM Revives Lucille Ball Radio Tapes For Podcast: 'Let's Talk To Lucy' In the 1960s, comedian Lucille Ball hosted a CBS radio series, where she interviewed Hollywood figures. Those old recordings are being repurposed for a new SiriusXM channel and podcast series.

Media Sirius/XM Revives Lucille Ball Radio Tapes For Podcast: 'Let's Talk To Lucy' Sirius/XM Revives Lucille Ball Radio Tapes For Podcast: 'Let's Talk To Lucy' Listen · 1:52 1:52 In the 1960s, comedian Lucille Ball hosted a CBS radio series, where she interviewed Hollywood figures. Those old recordings are being repurposed for a new SiriusXM channel and podcast series. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor