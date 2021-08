Vaccine Mandate In New York City Applies To Certain Indoor Venues New York City will ask for proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for indoor dining, gyms and entertainment venues. It is the first major U.S. city to do so as cases of the Delta variant are on the rise.

Health Vaccine Mandate In New York City Applies To Certain Indoor Venues Vaccine Mandate In New York City Applies To Certain Indoor Venues Listen · 3:31 3:31 New York City will ask for proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for indoor dining, gyms and entertainment venues. It is the first major U.S. city to do so as cases of the Delta variant are on the rise. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor