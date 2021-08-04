If Ray-Ban Needs A Brand Ambassador, An Orangutan In Indonesia Is Ready

An ABC video shows the animal trying on a woman's sunglasses after she dropped them into an enclosure at a safari park. The orangutan eventually throws the glasses back to the owner.

STEVE INSKEEP: Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Is Ray-Bans (ph) looking for a new brand ambassador? If so, an orangutan in Indonesia is ready. An ABC News video shows the animal trying on a woman's sunglasses after she dropped them into an enclosure at a safari park. The baby orangutan on the mother's lap keeps trying to get its hands on those sunglasses, but the grown animal bats the baby away before throwing the glasses back to the owner. Not now, baby - I'm a fashion icon. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.