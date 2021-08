If Ray-Ban Needs A Brand Ambassador, An Orangutan In Indonesia Is Ready An ABC video shows the animal trying on a woman's sunglasses after she dropped them into an enclosure at a safari park. The orangutan eventually throws the glasses back to the owner.

Animals If Ray-Ban Needs A Brand Ambassador, An Orangutan In Indonesia Is Ready If Ray-Ban Needs A Brand Ambassador, An Orangutan In Indonesia Is Ready Listen · 0:28 0:28 An ABC video shows the animal trying on a woman's sunglasses after she dropped them into an enclosure at a safari park. The orangutan eventually throws the glasses back to the owner. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor