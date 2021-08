Michigan Republicans Defend Unvaccinated People's Claims Of Discrimination With COVID-19 cases spiking in Michigan and vaccinations stalled, some businesses are asking customers to show proof of vaccination. But there are unvaccinated residents who call this discrimination.

Politics Michigan Republicans Defend Unvaccinated People's Claims Of Discrimination Michigan Republicans Defend Unvaccinated People's Claims Of Discrimination Listen · 3:39 3:39 With COVID-19 cases spiking in Michigan and vaccinations stalled, some businesses are asking customers to show proof of vaccination. But there are unvaccinated residents who call this discrimination. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor