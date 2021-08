First Minister Of Scotland On The Pandemic And Scottish Independence NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon about the pandemic and Scottish independence at the Aspen Security Forum.

Europe First Minister Of Scotland On The Pandemic And Scottish Independence First Minister Of Scotland On The Pandemic And Scottish Independence Listen · 8:07 8:07 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon about the pandemic and Scottish independence at the Aspen Security Forum. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor