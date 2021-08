Coverage Of The Claims Against Gov. Cuomo Is Everywhere — Except His Brother's Show CNN anchor Chris Cuomo never covered the sexual misconduct probe into Gov. Andrew Cuomo on his show. The state attorney general's report showed he advised his brother on responding to the allegations.

